Fire reported at Cicero apartment building

A fire broke out at an apartment building on Friday night in west suburban Cicero, residents said.

The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at a four-story building in the 2100 block of 51st Avenue.

One resident told NBC Chicago that she was inside her apartment when first responders began knocking on doors and directed people to leave.

"I didn't see the fire, all I see was a bunch of smoke," the resident said. "I looked up the stairs, all you see is black smoke."

It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

Additional details on the incident hadn't been released late Friday.