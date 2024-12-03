Fire on Chicago's SW side sends smoke plumes into air; road closures in place

Some roads were closed and two people were hospitalized after a large fire at an occupied building on Chicago's southwest side early Tuesday and sent flames and smoke rising into the air.

As of 6:30 a.m., firefighters were working to put out a still and box fire at building near Monroe and Cicero, the Chicago Fire Department said. At least two people were treated transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Video posted to social media early Tuesday showed plumes of smoke rising into the air with a heavy presence from emergency officials. Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building as they worked to fight the blaze.

As of 6:50 a.m., the fire was struck out, CFD said, but road closures remained. As of 7:05 a.m., Monroe Street between South Cicero and Keaton Avenues were closed due to the fire, Total Traffic reported.

City buses were also re-routed, CTA reported, with 54 Cicero buses temporarily rerouted via Cicero, Madison, Laramie, Jackson and Cicero, the agency said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.