Lansing

Fire in Chicago Suburb Kills Woman, Sends Residents Leaping

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An apartment fire in a south Chicago suburb killed a 49-year-old woman and sent residents leaping from windows early Monday as flames engulfed the three-story building, authorities said.

The fire in the Cook County village of Lansing also injured two other tenants, while three police officers who were treated at hospitals and released. The conditions of the two injured tenants were not immediately available, Lansing Deputy Fire Chief John Grady said.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, sent residents leaping from the building to flee the intense flames and smoke.

Local

President Trump 4 mins ago

With Hours Until Election Day, President Trump Addresses Supporters at Kenosha Rally

voices for 2020 2 hours ago

Voices for 2020: Chicago Firefighter Casts Ballot Amid Year of Unrest, Chaos

Brian Blaney said he threw his 1-year-old daughter out of a window to a cousin who was on the ground outside the apartment building after trying to warn people about the fire.

“He was out here, and I threw the baby out to him. My son jumped out, my girl jumped out and I jumped out after them,” Blaney told WLS-TV.

Jamauri McNabb said he escaped the building with relatives as dense, black smoke surrounded them. He said much of their belongings were destroyed by the blaze but his family survived.

“I could have been killed. I am happy to be alive," he told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

The fire's cause remains under investigation by Lansing's police and fire departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lansing is located about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of the Chicago city limits and abuts the Indiana state line.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lansing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us