1 person injured in house fire on Chicago's North Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

Firefighters have struck out a large fire at a residence in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The home, located in the 5100 block of North Oakley, was engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the large blaze, with flames shooting from a second-story window of the structure in the afternoon.

One person was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

The fire has since been struck out, according to officials.

No update on the cause of the fire has been given, and an investigation remains underway.

