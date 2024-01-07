Large fire erupts at commercial building in unincorporated DuPage County

Firefighters were battling a large fire at a commercial building in unincorporated DuPage County on Sunday night.

The fire was reported before 9 p.m. along South Madison Street near Jeans Road in an unincorporated area between Burr Ridge and Hinsdale, less than a half-mile north of the DuPage River. Video taken by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed large clouds of smoke pouring out of the building and a large emergency response nearby.

Additional details, including the name of the business where the fire broke out and if anyone was injured, haven't been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.