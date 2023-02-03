Fire Erupts at Chase Bank in Bloomingdale After Vehicle Crashes Into Building

An SUV crashed into a Chase Bank location in suburban Bloomingdale Friday evening, leading to a massive fire, video from the scene showed.

Footage obtained by an NBC 5 viewer showed flames and smoke pouring out of the Chase Bank, 136 E. Lake St. at around 6 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Bloomingdale Police Department advised residents to avoid traveling on Lake Street near Bloomingdale road as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured, including the driver of the vehicle.

Check back for updates on this developing story.