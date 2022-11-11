Fire Erupts After Burning Leaves Spread to Home in Unincorporated Round Lake

Burning leaves were said to be the cause of a house fire that erupted Friday afternoon in unincorporated Round Lake.

The fire was reported at approximately 2 p.m. in the 247000 block of Clinton Avenue, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the rear of a two-story home, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and protect a second residence from the flames. The fire was brought under control with in 22 minutes of firefighters' arrival, authorities said. It took an additional hour for crews to find and extinguish hot spots.

In a news release, fire officials reminded residents that open burning of non-woody yard waste, such as leaves and grass, isn't permitted in Lake County.