Fire engulfs Merrillville, Indiana, apartment building

One person suffered a minor injury due to smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Flames tore through a three-story apartment building after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. inside a 24-unit building at the Meadowlane Apartments, 100 block of East 54th Avenue. Video taken by an NBC Chicago photographer showed flames emerging from the roof area as firefighters worked from a nearby ladder truck to extinguish the blaze.

One person suffered a minor injury due to smoke inhalation, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames, which gusty winds caused to spread from a wall to a void space, authorities said. Firefighters' efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered by a limited water supply.

“Everything was stacked against us,” Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire with water at around 8 p.m. and said they "expect to be on scene for some time."

Multiple residents were displaced by the fire, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were affected. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help residents find temporary housing.

