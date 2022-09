Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a blaze burning inside of a building that erupted Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire broke out at the building on 4444 S. Ashland Ave., officials said at 12:34 p.m.

Officials said that no injuries have been reported so far.

2-11 Alarm 4444 S Ashland - No injuries all companies working pic.twitter.com/Gyl5kjGfKt — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 11, 2022

We will update this story with more details as they become available.