Fire Engulfs Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University

Flames were seen shooting out of the Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University Friday evening as a fire tore through the structure, prompting university leadership to issue a campus alert.

The fire broke out before 6 p.m. at the campus in Valparaiso, resulting in firefighters from several agencies to respond to the scene. Details weren't immediately available, but in a Facebook post Valparaiso University said it was working closely with local fire departments as they battled the fire.

"As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Valparaiso Fire Department and Valparaiso Police Department," the university said on Facebook.

Students, faculty and community members were advised to stay away from the building Friday evening due to smoke.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.