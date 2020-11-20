Fire Destroys 2 Buildings in Brighton Park

A fire tore through two buildings Friday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. at 3849 S. Kedzie Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The building, “some sort of market,” was showing heavy flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. The fire eventually spread to a welding company next door.

No injuries were reported, but neither building appears salvageable, officials said.

The fire was extinguished about 12:20 p.m., according to the fire department.