Fire Damages at Least 17 Semitrailers at Truck Facility in Suburban Addison

A fire at a truck service facility in suburban Addison has damaged at least 17 semitrailers.

The blaze at KDM Truck Service in Addison was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Two semitrailers initially were reported to be burning, fire officials said. Tanks containing diesel fuel ignited, spreading the fire to other trucks.

No injuries have been reported. A hazardous materials team was called in to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Foul play was not suspected. The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.

