Fire Breaks Out in Avondale at Building Housing Belmont Snack Shop

Four people are displaced after a fire broke out at a building housing a restaurant in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 7:24 p.m. to the building, which houses the Belmont Snack Bar, at 3407 W. Belmont Avenue.

Responders found the first floor of the building on fire as well as the second floor, but it’s still unclear where it began.

S&B at 3401 W Belmont Ave. 1 1/2 story ordinary 25x50 fire on the 2nd floor. No injuries pic.twitter.com/ZNejxrIVNG — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 9, 2020

The fire was under control by 8:25 p.m., according to the fire department.

No one was injured however, four people were displaced that reside in the units above the restaurant.