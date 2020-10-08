Avondale

Fire Breaks Out in Avondale at Building Housing Belmont Snack Shop

Firefighters responded to a fire of a building housing an Avondale restaurant on Thursday

Four people are displaced after a fire broke out at a building housing a restaurant in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 7:24 p.m. to the building, which houses the Belmont Snack Bar, at 3407 W. Belmont Avenue.

Responders found the first floor of the building on fire as well as the second floor, but it’s still unclear where it began.

The fire was under control by 8:25 p.m., according to the fire department.

No one was injured however, four people were displaced that reside in the units above the restaurant.

