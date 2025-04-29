Firefighters remained on scene Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof of an IKEA warehouse in suburban Joliet.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the facility at approximately 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fire on the roof of the building.

Approximately one-third of the roof was damaged by flames, which were fanned by gusty winds that have been buffeting the Chicago area in recent days.

The fire was successfully put out, but firefighters remain on-scene to monitor for hot spots, with numerous solar panels on the roof of the building.

The facility was successfully evacuated, and there were no injuries reported, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.