A fire has caused evacuations at a suburban Schaumburg recreation center after construction crews hit a gas line.

According to the Schaumburg Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Meineke Recreation Center just after 11 a.m. after crews struck a gas line while working on a construction project at the facility.

The fire was contained to the construction site itself, but the recreation center and the pool area were both evacuated.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

NICOR is at the scene to address the gas leak, fire officials said.

To help with the response, Weathersfield Way remains closed between Roselle Road and Summit Drive, according to Total Traffic.

No further information was immediately available.