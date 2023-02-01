Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet

A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet.

Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

"Crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Station 5’s run area," the department wrote on Facebook. "Please avoid the area of Marion St and Raynor Ave."

The Patrick C. Haley Mansion is historic in the Chicago suburb, described on its website as "one of the most unique and stunning wedding venues in the Chicagoland area."

Construction of the property began in 1891 and was completed within two years.

"Today, the Mansion features a distinct tower and extensive porches," the website states. "According to family history, the illustrious three-story residence consumed one quarry of its stone. In addition, to honor Irish heritage, Gaelic insignias are cut in stone on the front porch facing Center Street."