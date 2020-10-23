Chatham

Fire Breaks Out at Chatham Home Depot

The fire, which damaged the store’s stock, was brought under control by sprinklers and was put out by 11:30 p.m., fire officials said

By Sun-Times Media

Chicago Fire Department

No one was injured in a fire Thursday night at a Home Depot store in Chatham on the South Side.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the store, 200 W. 87th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire, which damaged the store’s stock, was brought under control by sprinklers and was put out by 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Local

South loop 57 mins ago

2 Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run on Lake Shore Drive

chicago park district 6 hours ago

Chicago Park District Employee Charged with Sex Assault of Woman with Special Needs

A ventilation truck was brought in to clear heavy smoke out of the store, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

ChathamChicago Fire DepartmentHome Depot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us