Fire at O'Hare Airport Prompts Large Crowds Amid COVID Travel Concerns

A fire at O'Hare prompted large crowds moving through Chicago's international airport amid continued concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in Terminal 1, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation, in the pedestrian tunnel that connects Concourses B and C for United Airlines.

Power was shut off in the impacted area, the department said, and travelers were not allowed to enter, forcing crowds to form in other areas of the airport.

Sharing a photo of the crowds, one person tweeted, "Enjoying a super spreader event at @fly2ohare this morning. Way to go Chicago. No Plan B for 'fire' in the tunnel between Terminals B & C."

The Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department, Aviation Security officers and the CDA emergency management were at the airport to mitigate the fire.

United Airlines initiated the shuttle bus service for affected passengers to get to their respective flights. The fire was secured and power restored to the area by 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

No injured were reported and the event is under investigation.