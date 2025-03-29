Six Flags Great America

Final piece of track for ‘Wrath of Rakshasa' in place at Six Flags Great America

By Peter Marzano

With opening day just three weeks away for one of the Midwest's premier theme parks, a record-breaking roller coaster opening this year took a major step towards its debut.

As Six Flags Great America prepares for the first weekend of the 2025 season, the final piece of track for brand new dive coaster "Wrath of Rakshasa" was set in place Friday, the park announced.

Opening as the park's first "dive coaster," riders will be seated seven across on three-row trains on a ride that takes guests up a 180-foot lift hill before freezing riders at the crest, then plunging them down a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop.

The coaster goes on to invert riders five times, setting a record for dive coasters across the world.

Wrath of Rakshasa is manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, the same company behind some of the park's most beloved coasters, including Batman: The Ride, Raging Bull and X-Flight.

While the park itself will open on April 18, it's unknown when Wrath of Rakshasa will be giving out its first rides.

More park information, such as dates and hours of operation and tickets, can be found here.

