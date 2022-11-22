illinois drivers license

Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Just Over a Week Away

The final deadline extension for Illinois driver's license and ID card renewal is approaching at the start of next month

tlmd_anticonceptivos10_363x484
Getty Images

After numerous deadline extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years, Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon.

Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the end of the final extension for driver's license and ID card renewal, with the deadline also applying to learner's permits.

However, the upcoming deadline does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

White did however extend the expiration date for restricted driving permits to Dec. 1, but only for the permits that were set to expire between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2022.

The Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, if possible, although drivers do have the option of visiting a facility instead. Illinois drivers can make an appointment at one of 30 Driver Services Facilities or walk-in.

Some larger facilities may require appointments, the Secretary of State's office noted.

Local

holiday shopping 42 mins ago

Annual Report Finds Dangerous and Recalled Toys Remain Easy to Buy in Illinois

CPD 1 hour ago

CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station

Anyone looking for additional information or how to schedule an appointment should visit ilsos.gov.

This article tagged under:

illinois drivers licenseIllinois Secretary of State
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us