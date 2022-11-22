Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Just Over a Week Away

After numerous deadline extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years, Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon.

Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the end of the final extension for driver's license and ID card renewal, with the deadline also applying to learner's permits.

However, the upcoming deadline does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions.

White did however extend the expiration date for restricted driving permits to Dec. 1, but only for the permits that were set to expire between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2022.

The Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, if possible, although drivers do have the option of visiting a facility instead. Illinois drivers can make an appointment at one of 30 Driver Services Facilities or walk-in.

Some larger facilities may require appointments, the Secretary of State's office noted.

Anyone looking for additional information or how to schedule an appointment should visit ilsos.gov.