Final Extension For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Ends Soon

Driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are affected by the end of the final renewal extension on Dec. 1

Following approximately two years of deadline extensions, the final chance to renew your driver's license or ID card is quickly approaching.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions.

The final extension for driver's license and ID cards ends on Dec. 1, and applies to learner's permits as well. Commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits are not included.

White did however extend the expiration date for restricted driving permits to Dec. 1, but only for the permits that were set to expire between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2022.

The Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, if possible, although drivers do have the option of visiting a facility instead. Illinois drivers can make an appointment at one of 30 Driver Services Facilities or walk-in.

Some larger facilities may require appointments, the Secretary of State's office noted.

Anyone looking for additional information or how to schedule an appointment should visit ilsos.gov.

