Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal One Week Away

Illinois drivers have only one week left to renew their license or ID card if they've been postponing it during the pandemic.

After numerous extensions for expired IDs over the past two years, the final deadline is set for Thursday, Dec. 1.

The upcoming deadline applies to driver's licenses, ID cards and permits, but it does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions.

The expiration date for restricted driving permits, however, only included those that were set to expire between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2022.

Separately, the federal deadline to get a Real ID is set for May 3, 2023.

The Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, if possible, although drivers do have the option of visiting a facility instead. Illinois drivers can make an appointment at one of 30 Driver Services Facilities or walk in.

Some larger facilities may require appointments, the Secretary of State's office noted.

Anyone looking for additional information or how to schedule an appointment should visit ilsos.gov.