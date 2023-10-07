Fiery single-vehicle crash in Wauconda kills 1, injures 3

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash Saturday in suburban Wauconda, according to authorities.

At around 4:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of East Gilmer and Earhart roads regarding a single automobile accident with entrapment, according to a news release from the Wauconda Fire District. Bystanders stopped at the scene and pulled three people out of the vehicle, which had erupted into flames, authorities said.

All three people were taken to a local trauma center, with their injuries ranging from critical to stable condition.

A fourth individual was found dead at the scene. Gilmer Road was closed while the Lake County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation into the accident.