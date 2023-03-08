1 Killed After High-Speed Crash in Austin Leaves Car ‘Engulfed in Flames'

One person was killed and another was transported to a hospital after a fiery, two-vehicle crash occurred early Wednesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 2:32 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Cicero Ave, when a white Chevy Traverse was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck an Acura MDX in the rear, causing it to crash and "become engulfed in flames," Chicago police said.

According to officials, the driver of the Chevy, an adult male was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, and will be issued traffic citations.

The driver of the Acura, also an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The accident is under investigation, authorities said. No further details were provided.