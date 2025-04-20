Authorities in suburban Kankakee say three people have died after an SUV slammed into a tree and burst into flames Sunday.

According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling in the 900 block of South Cobb Boulevard at approximately 1:07 a.m. when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree, bursting into flames.

When officers arrived on scene they attempted to aid the victims but were repelled by the heavy flames from the SUV.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 48-year-old Philip Birdsong, 45-year-old Kiyantis Riley and 41-year-old Jeffrey Clark.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.