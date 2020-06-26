Fierce Summer Storms Bring Down Trees and Power Lines in Chicago Area

Strong summer storms ripped through the Chicago area Friday night, toppling trees over, bringing down power lines and leaving more than 23,000 thousand ComEd customers in the dark.

In suburban Bensonsville, neighbors described the storm as both "fast and furious."

"As soon as it started raining, branches started falling," resident Ewelina Nowak-Zablocki said. "It was like seconds."

One Bensonville family told NBC 5 said they were just thankful no one on their street got hurt.

"The rain came and then the light flickered and then everything was down," said Cynthia Martinez. "Trees were down... in the blink of the eye."

Nowak-Zablocki witnessed a tree fall in her yard just as her husband was getting ready to leave for work.

"I said you can't leave because there [were] trees on the street," she said.

Of the more than 27,000 power outages in the Chicago area, approximately 12,000 were in the northwest suburbs. An additional 10,000 outages were reported in south suburban communities.

In several areas, flooding slowed travel and made for dangerous conditions on the roads in communities like Elgin and Arlington Heights.