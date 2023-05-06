Fierce Storms Possible Through Sunday Morning in the Chicago Area

After a day of enjoyable conditions and sunny skies, the Chicago area could see a marked change in conditions late Saturday, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail.

The chance of storms will increase in the overnight hours, with severe thunderstorms possible between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. While forecasters urge people to prepare for damaging hail and winds, it remains unclear if storms will develop. Some areas will likely remain completely dry, but others could see one storm or possibly even more.

If storms do develop, they will likely move through by early Sunday morning before temperatures soar to the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. The break from the rain won't last long, however.

The chance for storms will return in the evening hours, with rounds of severe weather possible then, as well. The Chicago area will likely see more rain as the work week begins, with showers possible in the morning hours and chances building in the following hours. Daytime temperatures will be pleasant, with highs in the low 70s, though they won't be nearly as high as the day prior.

Tuesday morning will start with another round of rain before dry conditions return later in the day.