Fields ties NFL record for consecutive games w/pass and rush TD

Justin Fields is a proven dual-threat quarterback.

Over the last five games, the second-year quarterback has thrown for at least one touchdown and ran for another. His five-game streak ties Kyler Murray's for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.

Justin Fields has passed for a touchdown and run for a touchdown in a 5th straight game, tying Kyler Murray for the most consecutive games with a Pass & Rush TD in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/0J0UNnroLX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2022

On Sunday against the Falcons, Fields threw a dime to the corner of the endzone for Darnell Mooney, who became wide open from a rub route. Fields also ran one in the endzone from four yards out.

He threw for 153 yards and ran for 85 yards, bringing this season's rushing total to 834 yards. He has six more games to attempt to best Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record of 1,209 yards.

Despite the loss, Fields continues to show his ability to thrive.

One example, Fields converted a third down to Equanimeous St. Brown on a busted play. He scrambled for nearly 11 seconds (the longest scramble in six seasons) and ran 33 yards to keep the play alive.

His ability to evade pressure and stay patient through difficult plays is noteworthy. He'll get another chance to flash those talents next week when the Bears take on the New York Jets.

