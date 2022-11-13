Fields Only QB in SB Era With Multiple 60+ Yard Rushing TDs

Fields only QB in SB era with multiple 60yard rushing TDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite the Bears' loss to the Lions on Sunday, Justin Fields continues to prove his ability to run the football.

According to NFL research, Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple rushing touchdowns of over 60 yards in one season.

Justin Fields is the only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of 60+ yards in the same season.#DaBears @ChicagoBears @ProFootballHOF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 13, 2022

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, Fields popped off a 61-yard touchdown, which resulted in the Bears' franchise record for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback rushing touchdown.

During Sunday's game against the Lions, Fields topped the 61-yarder with a 67-yard touchdown run, rewriting his franchise records and becoming the only quarterback to score multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns.

Fields had a day on Sunday in the stat books. He recorded 167 passing yards, 147 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

His costly pick-six to former Ohio State Buckeye teammate Jeff Okudah was costly, but he continued to show his versatile abilities on the field on Sunday.

