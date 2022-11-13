Fields Fourth QB Ever to Have 50-Yard Passing/Rushing Touchdown

Fields fourth QB ever to have 50-yard passing/rushing TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields continues to join a unique company in oddball records.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Fields is the fourth quarterback to record a 50-yard rushing and passing touchdown in a single game.

Justin Fields is the 4th player in NFL history to record both a 50-yd pass TD and 50-yd rush TD in the same game, alongside Ace Parker, Cam Newton, and Lamar Jackson.



Chicago has now rushed for 200 yards in 5 straight games, the longest streak since the 1976 Steelers. pic.twitter.com/rswhFSnfjt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2022

He joined Ace Parker, Cam Newtown and Lamar Jackson as the only other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.

On the third play of a drive in the third quarter, Fields threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Cole Kmet. Kmet recorded two touchdowns on the day and his second straight week of hauling in two touchdown catches.

After an interception Jeff Okudah returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Fields fought back. He ran for a franchise-record 67-yard touchdown to take the lead back from the Lions.

However, a missed extra point and failed offensive drives proved costly to the Bears defeating the Lions at Soldier Field.

Yet, while the Lions got away with the win, Bears outsiders are still high on Fields' potential as his production continues to jump off the charts. He has more rushing yards than three NFL teams this year and continues to succeed.

At the end of the day, Fields chalked up 147 yards rushing, 163 yards through the air and four total touchdowns.

