Fields Details What a Successful Offseason for the Bears Entails

The Bears are bound for roster reconstruction this offseason, by way of the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and the most cap space in the league.

So, what would make a successful offseason for the Bears using those tools?

"Just getting the right guys in the locker room," Justin Fields told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. "Of course talented players, but also guys that have the right mindset and guys who fit our culture and what we built this past year. I'm excited to see what we do with that No. 1 pick and all that cap space we have, so it should be a fun offseason."

The Bears have plenty of work ahead of them, needing improvements for a roster riddled with ineffective players. The squad represented the 23rd-ranked offense and last-ranked defense last season.

However, this offseason, they have the ideal opportunities to bolster their roster and revamp one that handed Chicago the NFL's worst record last season.

By way of the No. 1 pick, the Bears will have a slew of opportunities to either draft a generational talent or trade down for more capital, thereby creating more chances to improve the roster. One player Fields "would love" the Bears to draft is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, his teammate from Ohio State.

In terms of Fields' situation, some speculate the Bears might keep their quarterback plans close to the vest, in hopes of sparking more interest for teams to trade up to the No.1 pick.

From Fields' perspective, he mentioned he, like everyone else, "would love honesty" when it comes to the Bears' plans for this offseason. The Bears could execute sneaky tactics, by way of leaking pretend interest in prospective quarterbacks in hopes of scaring teams into trading with them for their pick.

But, Fields attested to the fact that Poles plans to keep him in the loop with the team's strategy.

”It doesn’t bother me at all,” Fields told FanSided's Matt Verderame on Friday regarding the offseason rumors. “Ryan [Poles] actually texted me yesterday and just said he was gonna keep me in the loop with everything. It doesn't bother me whatsoever."

