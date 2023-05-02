Field Yates: Darnell Wright Fills Need, Creates ‘Identity' for Bears

ESPN analyst: Darnell Wright creates 'identity' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made the smart, conservative decision in the first round of the NFL draft by penciling in their starting right tackle, Darnell Wright.

Outside of filling the obvious need, however, ESPN's Field Yates sees something more invaluable that Wright brings to the Bears.

"Darnell Wright was clearly the best right tackle in this year's draft," Yates said on ESPN 1000. "There's a credible case for him as the best tackle period in the draft. (He) fills what feels like a pretty obvious need for the Bears at right tackle.

"But moreover, it's not just that he fills a need for the Bears, it's that I think he sort of fills the identity of the bears. He is not going to ever be confused for being a cupcake offensive tackle. This guy is probably the nastiest player in the draft and I think looking for a bodyguard for Justin Fields. . . The best bodyguard the Bears have on the team."

Wright, 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, is a monster. His stats from Tennessee are impressive. Despite playing 15 games in college, he got in close to 900 snaps and didn't allow a single sack. Wright permitted eight pressures and two quarterback hits.

His tape is phenomenal. In the SEC, he saw a slew of uber-productive, scary edge rushers, including the No. 3 pick in the draft, Will Anderson. Yet, Wright held his ground; Anderson admitted Wright was the toughest tackle he faced last season.

As Yates said, his mindset and uncanny drive for the game of football are attractive to have on the offensive line. As Yates, and many, said about Wright – he's a nasty player.

As evidence of that, Wright said early after getting drafted he would go to the "parking lot" to protect Justin Fields.

"You want to be able to play the rest of the game," Wright said to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. "They can catch me in the parking lot if they want. I don't know about all that going down."

The Bears displayed their affinity for the type of player they want on their team. Not only do they need the physical characteristics to live up to elite play, but a gritty, tough-as-nails mindset, too.

Wright has that. And so do a lot of the players the Bears drafted last week. Will Wright help create a new facet of the Bears' identity?

