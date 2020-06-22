Field Museum

Chicago's Field Museum Hopes to Reopen in the ‘Next Few Weeks'

Starting Friday, museums in Illinois will be allowed to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy

Field Museum 9-22_29013310
NBC 5 Chicago

Chicago's Field Museum hopes to open in the "next few weeks" after being shuttered for months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a museum spokeswoman said Monday.

The iconic natural history museum has recently working to develop rigorous health and safety plans, according to its website.

When it comes to specifics, the museum is considering one-way paths for visitors and will require individuals to wear masks, said Kate Golembiewski, PR and science communications manager.

Local

today show 9 hours ago

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

chicago sports 16 mins ago

Lightfoot Hopes to See Fans Return to Sports Venues Later This Year

Additionally, 144 new hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the facility.

Under Phase Four of Gov. Pritzker's statewide reopening plan, which starts Friday, museums will be able to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the city is also on track to enter Phase Four the same day.

This article tagged under:

Field MuseumChicagochicago reopening
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us