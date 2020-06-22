Chicago's Field Museum Hopes to Reopen in the ‘Next Few Weeks'

Chicago's Field Museum hopes to open in the "next few weeks" after being shuttered for months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a museum spokeswoman said Monday.

The iconic natural history museum has recently working to develop rigorous health and safety plans, according to its website.

When it comes to specifics, the museum is considering one-way paths for visitors and will require individuals to wear masks, said Kate Golembiewski, PR and science communications manager.

Additionally, 144 new hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the facility.

Under Phase Four of Gov. Pritzker's statewide reopening plan, which starts Friday, museums will be able to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the city is also on track to enter Phase Four the same day.