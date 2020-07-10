Field Museum Announces Reopening Date, Plans

Chicago's Field Museum has announced plans to reopen this month.

The museum plans to reopen for members only beginning July 17 and will open to the public on July 24, according to its website.

"Our top priority is to create a safe environment for all of our visitors and staff, while letting you reconnect with science and culture in the exhibits you know and love," a message on the website reads. "We used CDC recommendations as well as museum guidelines from the State of Illinois to create our reopening policies and procedures."

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Visitors will need to purchase tickets, which will give a designated entry time.

Here's a look at some of the new procedures being put in place, according to the museum:

Face masks are required for all staff and visitors, except for children under 2

144 hand sanitizer stations are installed throughout the building

Frequent, rigorous cleaning procedures follow CDC guidelines

Floor markers help guide social distancing and direct one-way walking paths

Exhibitions that are highly interactive or located in small spaces are temporarily closed

Floors will be marked throughout the museum to direct traffic and capacity will be limited to 25%, the museum said.

Zoos and museums began opening their doors to the public with new guidelines as part of Illinois' phase four reopening plan.

Zoos were allowed to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo opened last month "with limited capacity and strict safety guidelines in place."

Members will be able to return earlier with members-only access June 26-28, the zoo said. The zoo remains free, but reservations will be required.

The Brookfield Zoo reopened to members on July 1 after being closed to guests since March 19. The zoo opened to the general public July 8, but only in outdoor areas.

Staff will also have their temperatures checked at the start of each work day, wearing face coverings, and wear gloves if handling food or product.

Museums were allowed to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

The Shedd Aquarium also reopened to the general public this month.

The public aquarium announced a variety of safety requirements of staff and members such as wearing face coverings, social distancing and purchasing tickets in advance.