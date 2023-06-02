Even though summer in Chicago hasn't officially started, festival season has -- and there's plenty of them to choose from this weekend.

From local favorites to city-sponsored events, here's a full list of festivals in Chicago for the weekend of June 2, 3 and 4.

Maifest: Lincoln Square

When: June 1, 2, 3, 4

Where: Lincoln and Leland Avenues in Lincoln Square, with several traffic and parking restrictions in place.

What to know: The 24th annual free festival is a "traditional German celebration of the advent of spring," organizers say. The festival offers classic German food, drink, dancing and music. Festival hours are 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The full event schedule can be found here.

Glenwood Market: Rogers Park

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. beginning June 2

Where: Glenwood Avenue between Morse and Lunt Avenues, on the west side of the CTA Red Line stop

What to know The 13th season of the Glenwood Market kicks off Sunday. The market features seasonal produce, artisan foods and cheeses, bakery items, cut flowers and more. According to officials, at least 23 local vendors are part of the market. The market runs on Sundays through Oct. 29. More information can be found here.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: Millennium Park

When: June 3

Where: Cloud Gate Plaza, Jay Pritzker Pavilion Millennium Park

What to know: The free festival features a number of Chicago choirs and musicians from 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Cloud Gate, and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. More information can be found here.

Do Division Street Festival: West Town

When: June 2, 3, 4

Where: Division Street between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street

What to know: The family friendly-festival features local food trucks and restaurants, sidewalk sales, musical performances, entertainment for kids and adults and more. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information can be found here.

57th Street Art Fair: Hyde Park

When: June 3

Where: 57th Street in Hyde Park

What to know: Billed as "the Midwest's oldest juried art fair," the festival will mark its 76th Saturday with nearly 200 artists as well as live music, food and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest: Portage Park

When: June 3, 4

Where: 4000 N. Milwaukee

What to know: The second annual hot dog fest features dogs from some of the city's most famous hot dog stands, along with music, arts and crafts vendors, a kids area and more. Guests are asked to pay a $10 donation. More information can be found here.