Festival Guide: Street Fairs Happening in Chicago This Weekend

Kicking off the month of June, several festivals and fairs are taking to the Chicago streets.

The whole weekend should have highs in the 70s and 80s, with sunny skies on Friday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, making it perfect weather to get outside.

The sun should stick around on Saturday and Sunday, though some isolated storms are expected.

Here are the street fests this weekend:

June 2-5: Maifest

Lincoln Square

Chicagoans can enjoy live music, dancing and lots of German food and beer for the next three days from Lincoln to Leland Avenue. More information here.

June 3-5: Lincoln Park Greek Fest

Lincoln Park

From St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the popular North Side festival serves up authentic Greek flavorful food, live music and dancing. More information here.

June 3-5: Do Division

Wicker Park

The three-day festival on Division Street between Damen and Leavitt showcases live music, fashion shows, area vendors, art and activities. More information here.

June 4-5: Hot Dog Fest

Portage Park

Chicagoan's favorite hot dog spots will compete for the best bite in the city on Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. More information here.

June 4-5: 57th Street Art Fair

Hyde Park

On its 75th anniversary, the South Side art fair will feature works from over 200 artists, live music and a food court. More information here.