Festival Fun This Weekend in Chicago: July 8-10

From art festivals to live music to delicious food, there's plenty for Chicagoans to do this weekend.

Heres a list of festivals going on around and in the city from Friday through Sunday.

Taste of Chicago

Taste of Chicago will have over 30 vendors, live music (including headliner Nelly, Aterciopelados, and Drive-By Truckers), dancing workshops, family activities, and more. The popular event will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8-10 in Grant Park, alongside the Buckingham Fountain.

Southport Art Festival

The Southport Art Festival features paintings, jewelry, sculptures, photography, mixed media, and much more. The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9-10 at Waveland and Southport.

West Fest Chicago

West Fest Chicago will have several bands and DJs performing on two stages, including (Lala Lala, Protomartyr, Deerhoof, and others), as well as children's activities and food vendors. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 8, noon to 10 p.m. July 9-10 on Chicago from Wood to Damen.

Square Roots Festival

The Square Roots Festival features 50 musical performances and family activities on four stages, as well as a petting zoo, face painting, and arts and crafts. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, between Montrose and Wilson avenues on Lincoln Avenue.

Barrio Arts Fest

This year's Barrio Arts Festival will commemorate the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria by showcasing Puerto Rican arts and culture, as well as traditional dance and musical acts. It will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, 3015 W. Division St.

Passport Vibes Fest

Top local and international DJs, African board games, a fashion show, photo installations, and more are all part of the Passport Vibes Fest. It kicks off Saturday at noon at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

