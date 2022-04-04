Fenwick High School

Fenwick High School Students Evacuated After Bomb Threat Monday Morning

Fenwick High School students were forced to evacuate the building Monday morning following a bomb threat, according to a statement from the school.

Oak Park police contacted the suburban high school Monday morning about a bomb threat, which caused officials to implement its crisis protocols, Fenwick Principal Peter Groom said in the statement.

Students were evacuated from the school "until a thorough investigation" occurred, Groom said.

"All students, faculty and staff are currently safe and away from the building, and there is no immediate threat to their wellbeing," the statement said.

No further information was provided at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.

