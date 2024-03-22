Fenton High School switches to e-learning following threat: official

Classes at Fenton High School in suburban Bensenville were cancelled on Friday morning after police were called to investigate a threat made against the school.

“It breaks my heart for her, she should be thriving in education,” said Ashley Fielitz. “But here we are focusing on something that shouldn’t be a thing right now.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fielitz, a 2020 graduate of Fenton, told NBC 5 her younger sister is a freshman at the school.

“She was very shaken up, especially with the whole situation plus the threat today,” said Fielitz. “She’s telling me that she does not want to be there right now at all.”

The threat was reported amid a week of serious allegations in the district and the firing of a staff member over misconduct allegations on Monday.

Days later, outraged parents and students called out the superintendent and board following the allegations, saying they didn’t do enough.

“I think definitely they should step down and resign or be terminated or whatever,” said Shaina Sanchez, who graduated from Fenton in 2020. “They shouldn’t be there no more.”

According to a police report obtained by NBC 5 Investigates through a Freedom of Information Act request, the allegations date back to 2015. Reports showed the alleged victim was 14 years old at the time.

The Bensenville village president issued a letter Thursday, calling the allegations disgusting and unacceptable and pushed for the superintendent to step down.

“For something this big to happen, we have to like come together and stand up, especially for our younger kids,” Sanchez said.

The school district did not comment on Friday when asked about the calls for resignation. One Fenton High School parent told NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago that the past week had been tough for their son and the community.

“It’s pretty hard, because kids, you know, supposed to be in the school, everybody safe,” said Fparent Armando Diaz. “You trust the teachers and everything with this—it’s pretty upsetting.”

A village spokesperson said police were still investigating and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

The next school board meeting was scheduled for April 24 at 7 p.m.