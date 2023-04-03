‘It's Everywhere:' Northwest Indiana Family Warns of Fentanyl Dangers After Loved One's Death

Life was getting good for Jason Platipodis from Valparaiso, Indiana, according to his family.

“He got a college degree, got custody of his daughter, became a journeyman carpenter, and was on the road to huge success, huge success,” said Jason’s mother, Jan Westergren.

Jason, 40, had been clean and sober for almost 6 years.

Then, last year he experienced some health struggles and a relapse.

Platipodis thought he was buying heroin from a drug dealer in Valparaiso.

But it contained a lethal dose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jason died from an overdose in January 2022.

Now, the man accused of selling Platipodis the fentanyl laced drugs is facing charges. Jonathan Spurling, of Valparaiso, is charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, according to court documents.

“I think he has to be accountable for what he did,” said Scott Westergren, Platipodis' uncle. “We're hoping that other people see this and aren't afraid to speak out. You know, this problem is not just a big city problem. It's everywhere. It's small town, it's rural. The stuff is poisoning people, and we can't be afraid to talk about it anymore.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration says proving a case like this in court can be tough, but is necessary in the fight to get fentanyl off the streets.