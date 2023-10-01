FEMA opens disaster recovery assistance centers in Cook County

Victims of this past summer’s flooding in Chicago and several suburbs will be able to get in-person help at a series of FEMA-led disaster recovery centers across the area.

President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency after the flooding, which impacted Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and other suburbs between June 29 and July 2 of this year. More than nine inches of rain fell in some locations, leading to widespread and devastating flooding across the region. Multiple south suburbs, such as Calumet City and Dolton, experienced flooding in mid-September when heavy rains hit the area.

One disaster recovery center opened at the Dolton Library District on Saturday, Sept. 30. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 6. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Oct. 7, when it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, a separate facility will be open from Monday through Saturday, Oct. 7 in Maywood. The site, located at the Maywood Park District, will be staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be on hand to help storm and flooding victims apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents and learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, according to a news release.

Those seeking assistance in Chicago will be able to visit a community resource event, hosted by FEMA and the SBA, on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will take place at BUILD along West Harrison Street.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.

Residents can also apply for FEMA assistance by calling 800-621-3362, or by going to FEMA’s website.