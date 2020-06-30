Ashburn

Felony Charges Filed in Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed 13-Year-Old Bicyclist

Mourners gather after a 13-year-old boy was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in Ashburn

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he allegedly struck and killed a 13-year-old bicyclist and then fled the scene on Sunday evening.

According to Chicago police, Oscar Martinez Guerrero, 40, was driving a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood when he allegedly hit 13-year-old Isaac Martinez at approximately 6:49 p.m. Sunday evening.

Guerrero allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but was located by police an hour after the crash and was taken into custody.

Local

illinois politics 11 mins ago

Businessman Jesus Solorio Announces Run Against Rep. Chuy Garcia in Illinois' 4th District

Jason Heyward 2 hours ago

Cubs OF Jason Heyward Makes $100,000 Donation to University of Chicago Medicine

On Tuesday, charges were filed against Guerrero in Central Bond Court, including felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and failure to report in an accident resulting in death.

Guerrero is also charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to give info or to render aid after an accident involving an injury, and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

This article tagged under:

AshburnChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us