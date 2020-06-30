Felony Charges Filed in Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed 13-Year-Old Bicyclist

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he allegedly struck and killed a 13-year-old bicyclist and then fled the scene on Sunday evening.

According to Chicago police, Oscar Martinez Guerrero, 40, was driving a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood when he allegedly hit 13-year-old Isaac Martinez at approximately 6:49 p.m. Sunday evening.

Guerrero allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but was located by police an hour after the crash and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, charges were filed against Guerrero in Central Bond Court, including felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and failure to report in an accident resulting in death.

Guerrero is also charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to give info or to render aid after an accident involving an injury, and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.