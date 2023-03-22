Felix Anudike-Uzomah Among Top Bears Targets on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

Anudike-Uzomah among top targets for Bears on Day 2 of draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' free-agency spending should be finished outside of a few veteran additions. As such, all focus now shifts to the 2023 NFL Draft.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears now own the No. 9 pick. General manager Ryan Poles should have a host of tantalizing options to pick from, including Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and perhaps Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

While the No. 9 pick will get most of the attention, Poles also has three Day 2 picks that he must use to add immediate contributors to a roster with holes across the board.

We've gone deep on the options at No. 9. You know those names and their strengths and weaknesses. Now it's time to dive deeper into the 2023 draft class to find players who can help Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus accelerate their rebuild.

Here are a few Day 2 prospects for the Bears to target at different areas of need:

Defensive line

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

I've liked Anudike-Uzomah for a while now. In my latest mock draft, I have the Bears trading up to No. 38 to ensure they can lockdown the Kansas State edge rusher.

In 2021, Anudike-Uzomah had a pass-rush win rate of 20.7 percent while registering 13 sacks for the Wildcats. This past season, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher had eight sacks and 46 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He's a bendy edge rusher who holds up well against the run.

The Bears would be lucky to land Anudike-Uzomah, but he's quickly rising as the draft approaches.

Keanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

Assuming the Bears don't select Jalen Carter at No. 9, they'll have to add an interior defensive lineman with one of their three Day 2 picks.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Benton could be a good target at either No. 61 or No. 64. Benton is a versatile defensive tackle with strong hands, great upper body strength, and a motor that's always going 100 miles per hour.

Benton registered 49 pressures in 482 pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons.

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Here's a guy the Bears should target if they can't get their hands on Anudike-Uzomah or Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adeboware, who is also shooting up the boards.

Foskey is a lengthy edge rusher with a good blend of size and speed. The 6-foot-5, 264-pound defensive end is a productive rusher with an extremely high upside who could be available later in the second round.

Offensive line

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

I think there's a good chance the Bears draft Jones' teammate, Paris Johnson Jr., in Round 1. But if Poles and Eberflus elect to go defense at No. 9, Jones will be an enticing Day 2 option.

At 6-foot-8, 374 pounds, Jones is a massive right tackle that reminds me of Trent Brown. He's big and long but has some athletic limitations due to his size.

The Bears have a hole at right tackle. Jones is talented but isn't the type of lineman the Bears are looking for to execute their wide-zone rushing attack.

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

At 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, Bergeron has good length and mobility. He's an above-average run-blocker who would fit best in a zone-run scheme.

The Montreal native has experience at both tackle spots, but he might end up being a guard at the NFL level. Still, not a bad value at No. 61 or No. 64.

Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

The Bears have no long-term answer at center, and Tippmann could help them check that rebuilding box. At 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, Tippmann has the strength, athleticism, and high IQ teams look for in a starting center.

During his final two seasons at Wisconsin, Tippmann gave up just one sack and nine total pressures while being one of the best run-blockers in the country.

Tippmann also can play guard, but he should find a home as a starting center at the next level.

Non-Trench category

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Yes, the Bears just added DJ Moore when they traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers. Moore makes a dreadful receiver room better, but another weapon is still needed.

Hyatt has 4.4 speed. The type of deep speed that forces defensive coordinators into different coverages. He has elite explosiveness and acceleration that leads to separation on deep throws.

The Tennessee product had a limited route tree for the Volunteers, but he has traits that you can't teach. If the Bears want to add another weapon, Hyatt is someone to target in Round 2.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

The Highland, Illinois native had an excellent showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. LaPorta ran a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 6.91 three-cone drill.

He's a big, strong tight end with speed to threaten the seam and good run-after-the-catch ability. The Bears have a good tight end in Cole Kmet, but adding another one in an offense that flows through the tight ends might not be a bad idea.

Tight end isn't high on the draft priority list, but LaPorta is one to look at on Day 2.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Another one of "my guys" in this draft.

Ricks was one of the best cornerbacks in the country as a freshman at LSU. Ricks struggled with injuries during his sophomore season before transferring to Alabama for his junior year.

During this past season in Tuscaloosa, Ricks allowed the lowest completion rate among Division One corners and tied for second in yards per coverage snap.

He's a long corner with good ball skills. Ricks would be a solid addition at No. 61 or 64, allowing the Bears to play Kyler Gordon in the slot full-time.

