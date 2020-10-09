Naperville

Feds Charge Man With Using Explosive Device to Damage Naperville Restaurant

Diego Vargas is charged with one count of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device

A man is facing federal charges after allegedly damaging a Naperville restaurant with an explosive device.

Diego Vargas, 24, allegedly used the device to damage Egg Harbor Cafe, 175 Jackson Ave., on June 1, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He is charged with one count of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device.

Vargas was previously charged along with two other men with trying to steal from an ATM in Aurora amid national protesting against police brutality on May 31. He was released from federal custody on July 8, according to court records.

He was arrested Wednesday and is expected to appear in court Friday.

