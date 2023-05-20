Federal Judge in Illinois Dismisses Lawsuit Over Trident ‘Original Flavor' Gum

A federal judge in Illinois has dismissed a lawsuit against the parent company of Trident that alleged that the brand's "Original Flavor" deceives customers into believing it contains real mint.

According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston ruled that reasonable customers would not expect the gum to contain real mint or peppermint due to images displayed on the product's packaging.

"Mondelez's labeling was not deceptive, misleading, or false as a matter of law," Johnston wrote.

The lawsuit, which Reuters reported involved consumers in Illinois and eight other states, had accused Mondelez International Inc. of violating consumer protection laws.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Mondelez is based in Chicago, and has a portfolio consisting of other recognizable brands, such as Sour Patch Kids, Belvita and Oreo.

Johnston, who is based in Rockford, dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the case can not be brought forward again.