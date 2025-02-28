Federal investigators serve village of Dolton with new subpoena

Federal authorities served another subpoena in Dolton this week as part of an ongoing investigation into the south suburb.

The federal grand jury subpoena, which is dated Feb. 25, demanded a number of documents from 2014 until now, including copies of citations, code violations, emails, phone calls and text messages between property owners, tenants and village personnel. Federal authorities also requested employment records for all code inspectors.

In addition, the subpoena sought correspondence including emails, phone calls, text messages and any other means of communication between property owners and tenants and village of Dolton personnel, Kamal Woods and others. Woods is the boyfriend of Mayor Tiffany Henyard. She was decisively defeated by trustee Jason House in a primary election on Tuesday night.

Last year, federal authorities served several subpoenas at Dolton's village halls and in Thornton Township, where Henyard serves as supervisor.

One subpoena served at the village in April requested personnel and disciplinary files for almost 30 individuals, according to a source close to the investigation. Another subpoena requested all documents related to indicted village administrator Keith Freeman and several companies he’s involved with.

Federal authorities accused him of making false statements and underreporting income in his bankruptcy petition. Village officials previously declined to comment on the matter.