Federal Authorities Investigating Another Chicago COVID Testing Site

Federal authorities were seen investigating another Chicago COVID testing location Wednesday.

Police activity could be seen outside of LabElite's Northwest Side testing location, in the 5800 block of North Northwest Highway, Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the agency was "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that vicinity," but declined to offer specifics on why.

LabElite told NBC 5 the testing company was cooperating with an investigation from the U.S. Attorney's office.

LabElite has received more than $77.2 million in federal funding for testing reimbursements, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's not the only COVID testing company at the center of an investigation in Illinois.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Inspector General told NBC News that federal agents had executed a search warrant at the Rolling Meadows headquarters for the Center for COVID Control, which operates pop-up COVID testing sites around the country.

Later, O'Hare Clinical Lab, which has more than 100 testing centers nationwide, was under investigation by state agencies after complaints alleged people received incorrect or delayed test results. In addition, Northshore Clinical Laboratories was also under investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Check back for more on this developing story.