It’s been a very mild start to the month of February in the Chicago area, and that trend shows little sign of slowing down in the coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the city of Chicago has yet to record a high temperature below 40 degrees this month, and that trend is expected to continue Sunday, with highs in the low-40s in the city.

What’s more, clouds will move out of the area for the most part, leading to mostly sunny skies and light winds throughout the day, paving the way for a pleasant Sunday afternoon.

Overall this month, the city of Chicago has seen temperatures that are approximately 14 degrees above normal on average, with those averages of highs and lows hovering around 41 degrees so far this month.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The normal daily high temperature in Chicago is around 34 degrees at this point in the calendar, according to the National Weather Service.

The city also hasn’t seen measurable snow in more than three weeks, and there is no snow in the forecast for most of the coming work week.

The pattern of warmer-than-normal temperatures is likely going to break heading into Friday, with highs dipping back toward their normal levels in the mid-30s, according to long-range forecast models. Those highs will remain in the mid-30s for some time, with the readings lasting through the weekend.