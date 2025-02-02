With February underway, here's when you can visit Chicago museums for free

With the calendar having switched over to February, families making plans for the month ahead can turn to Chicago-area museums, many of which are offering free admission days for Illinois residents this month.

In addition to free days offered throughout February, several museums are also offering free admission for days in March.

Here's a look at upcoming free dates for some of the city's most iconic museums, and how to visit.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago will offer "free winter weekdays" for Illinois residents, with free admission every Monday, Thursday and Friday through March 14.

The museum is typically closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, beginning Wednesday, March 5, the Art Institute will be open on Wednesdays, which means March 5 and March 12 will also be part of the Institute's 2025 "free winter week days."

Tickets can be reserved in advance here.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., including New Year's Day.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in suburban Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden has a number of free museum days for Illinois residents through March. Preregistration is required and parking fees apply, the organization said.

Below are the winter free days for 2025:

February: 2-7, 17

2-7, 17 March: 17-20

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum offers the following free days for Illinois residents for winter 2025:

February: Tuesday - Friday every week in February, along with President's Day.

More information can be found here.

Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier

The Chicago Children's Museum will hold a free family day on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free day coincides with the return of the museum's fan-favorite exhibit, Zoom Room.

More information can be found here.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

Admission for Illinois residents is free on Wednesdays, the Field Museum says. Below are the free Wednesdays coming up this winter:

February: 5, 12, 19, 26

5, 12, 19, 26 March: 5, 12, 19, 26

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Illinois residents can visit the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, formerly known as the Museum of Science and Industry, on the following days in winter 2025:

February: 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27

More information can be found here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

The museum offers free admission days on Thursdays for Illinois residents, and on those days, a $10 donation is suggested. You have the option to reserve your admission tickets online or in person.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission for Illinois residents on the following winter days:

February: 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27

The Shedd will also offer free nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25

For ticket reservations made online, there is a $5 convenience fee. For ticket reservations made over the phone, there is no fee.

More information can be found here.

Swedish American Museum

The museum celebrating Swedish-American cultural heritage and tradition offers free admission on the second Tuesday of every month throughout the year. Plus, children under 1 year old get in for free.

Museums that always offer free admission