February ‘Snow' Moon to Shine This Weekend

Be sure to turn your eyes to the sky this weekend.

The second full moon of the year, named the "snow moon," will be visible in the night sky when looking east.

According to NBC 5 meteorologists, the moon's peak illumination will be Saturday at 2:17 a.m., but can be seen each night through Sunday.

The "snow moon" gained its name from the Farmer's Almanac, which says heavy snow typically occurs in the month of February. In the U.S., February has historically been the snowiest month, according to meteorologists.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Other February full moons have been appropriately named Groundhog moon, falling at the beginning of February, along with bald eagle moon and black bear moon.

The full moon has also been named the "hungry moon" by the Cherokee tribe because food was scarce during February given the excessive snow, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Though much of February brought heavy snow, sunshine and warming temperatures are expected to arrive in the Chicago area this weekend.

Wind gusts and cloudy skies increased throughout the region Friday afternoon with temperatures expected to fall to the mid 30s but the evening hours.

Light rain showers with a mix of snow are expected to begin around 7 p.m. Friday and end by sunrise Saturday morning.

According to NBC 5 meteorologists, temperatures could warm to the low 50s on Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies and "spring-like" conditions to the region.

Areas to the north of Chicago will likely see highs in the upper 40s, whereas areas further south can expect highs in the low 50s.

On Sunday, partly sunny skies continue across the region with highs in the low 50s, according to the latest weather reports.